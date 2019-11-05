Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.84).

Kloeckner & Co SE stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €5.67 ($6.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of €8.11 ($9.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $564.09 million and a P/E ratio of -46.82.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

