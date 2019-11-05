Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 206 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.54.

NFLX traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $288.80. The company had a trading volume of 195,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,099. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

