KLA-Tencor Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $174.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $175.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $306,153.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,845.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,335 shares of company stock worth $5,337,186. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

