KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives $30.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 93,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 171,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

