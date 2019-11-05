Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of -0.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

