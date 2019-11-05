Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -780.00%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,160 shares of company stock valued at $221,509. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

