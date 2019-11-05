Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $14.25. 126,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,258. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

