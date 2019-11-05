Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 171,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.