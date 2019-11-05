Just Energy Group (JE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.10 million.

Shares of TSE JE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.69. 215,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The company has a market cap of $405.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.94. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$5.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

