Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,800.90. 106,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,760.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,841.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.