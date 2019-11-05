Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Jumia Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

JMIA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 721,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,195. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $494.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

