JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (JMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:JMI opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.45.
