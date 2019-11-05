JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (JMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JMI opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.45.

About JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

