JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $42.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of T opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $284.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

