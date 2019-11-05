Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 961,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

