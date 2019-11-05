Jerome M. Guillen Sells 2,000 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TSLA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.22. 6,936,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,369. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.01.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.
TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.