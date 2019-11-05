Jerome M. Guillen Sells 2,000 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TSLA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.22. 6,936,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,369. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.01.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.