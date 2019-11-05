Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 2,500 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,688. The firm has a market cap of $846.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

