Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

LECO stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $252,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,885 shares of company stock worth $5,538,380. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

