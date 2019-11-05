Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Epizyme in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPZM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $88,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

