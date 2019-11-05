Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread to a market perform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Whitbread to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,655.88 ($60.84).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,175 ($54.55) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,239.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,489.71. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

