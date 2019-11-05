Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Paylocity stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $6,427,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,691,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $50,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

