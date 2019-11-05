Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hercules Capital Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

NYSE HTGC opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,673,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,987 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.56%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

