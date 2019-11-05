JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of JD.Com worth $48,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 175.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,773,000 after buying an additional 236,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,082,000 after buying an additional 709,226 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 790,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

