Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Trading Up 14.3%

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) shares were up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 414,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 72,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

About Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

