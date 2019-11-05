Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Reaches $310,993.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $310,993.00 and $23,731.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00220942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.01474730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,934,004 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

