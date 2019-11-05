Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,709,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,897,000 after buying an additional 5,683,042 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $39,026,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $32,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

