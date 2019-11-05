Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AerCap by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.81.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

