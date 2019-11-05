Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,865. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $170.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

