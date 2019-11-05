Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Buckeye Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPL remained flat at $$41.46 during trading on Tuesday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

