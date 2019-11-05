Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 27,203 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 58.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 2,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period.

Shares of XRLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,730. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

