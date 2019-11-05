Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $112,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498,449 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,757,000 after acquiring an additional 407,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 14,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

