Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,432. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $151.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

