J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 219 ($2.86). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Investec lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.36 ($2.97).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.70) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.