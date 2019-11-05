ITT’s (ITT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ITT by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.