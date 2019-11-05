iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $428,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.63. 75,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,001. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

