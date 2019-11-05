iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,816,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $49.87 and had previously closed at $49.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,541,000 after acquiring an additional 286,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,993,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,037,000 after buying an additional 204,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,238,000 after buying an additional 324,348 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,063,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after buying an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 355,964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

