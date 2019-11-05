iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.