iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 3rd Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.