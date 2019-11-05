iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $199.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

