iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,810,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $309.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.