iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,291. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

