Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of Iradimed stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.34. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.37 million, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.60. Iradimed has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $153,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,302. 56.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Iradimed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

