Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $340,389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 2,291.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,836 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $224,093,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 53,072.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 782,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.56. 30,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

