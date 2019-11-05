INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) Trading Down 2.6%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.40 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.74 ($1.90).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.23.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

