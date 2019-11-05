Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the typical volume of 120 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TiVo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TiVo by 442.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TiVo by 1,223.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 1,413,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TiVo by 430.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in TiVo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 781,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in TiVo by 413.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 551,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 444,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.16.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

