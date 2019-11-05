Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR: PSM):

10/29/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €18.20 ($21.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €18.20 ($21.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSM stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.98 ($16.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.40. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 52-week high of €21.41 ($24.90).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

