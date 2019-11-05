InvestFeed Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $53,594.00 and $30.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InvestFeed has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.01493169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

