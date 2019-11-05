Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

RHS opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $111.19 and a 12 month high of $141.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

