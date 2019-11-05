Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of BSCJ stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.