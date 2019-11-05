Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.15 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.18 ($2.53).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

