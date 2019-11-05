Internet of People Market Cap Tops $453,541.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Bittrex and BiteBTC. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $453,541.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

